As Western journalists managed to find out, Ukraine began to actively manufacture dummy weapons from improvised materials in order to give Russia false targets on the battlefield.

AFU are doing everything possible to wear out the soldiers of the Russian Federation

The Telegraph publication emphasizes that the number of dummies on the battlefield has increased significantly, because the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are faced with increased Russian strikes and a reduction in the supply of weapons.

Ukrainian volunteers are actively engaged in the production of life-size models of rocket launchers and artillery pieces from materials at hand.

They count on the fact that the Russian invaders will spend ammunition on destroying false targets, and not on shelling the positions of the Armed Forces.

Yes, only one of the groups over the last year built more than 200 mock-ups of anti-tank guided missile launchers "Stugna" and two howitzer artillery guns D-20, which were deployed at the front. It took two months to develop the first simulated rocket launcher, and its cost was about 3,000-4,000 hryvnias. But since then, the production process has been accelerated to a few days, and the price has been reduced to 1,000 hryvnias. Share

Dummies will not save the Armed Forces if the West slows down aid to Ukraine

Now Ukrainian volunteers will also try to create more complex dummies.

For example, we are talking about the Patriot missile complex. It can cost about $10,000 to build.

In addition, fake Starlink systems are being produced in Ukraine, which are also actively trying to destroy the soldiers of the Russian Federation.

What is interesting is the fact that fake terminals are placed next to real ones in order to confuse Russian intelligence.

Despite this, Ukraine is perfectly aware that dummies will not save the situation if the West does not provide the Armed Forces with sufficient weapons.