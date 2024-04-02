General Staff Latest: AFU hits eight artillery systems and MLRS of Russia's army

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck one anti-aircraft warfare system and 13 areas of enemy personnel concentration.

What is happening in different parts of the front

The AFU General Staff provides operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 04/02/2024.

During the day, 62 combat clashes were recorded. The enemy launched two missiles and 43 air strikes, as well as fired 39 times by MLRS.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled one attack in the area of the Synkivka settlement of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks in the Terny settlement of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled ten attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Umanske, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine areas of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 18 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched two attacks on the positions of our defenders in the Robotyne and Vervove of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out one attack on the positions of our troops in the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region.

New AFU's successes in the war against the Russian army

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck one anti-aircraft warfare system and 13 areas of enemy personnel concentration.

Units of the AFU missile forces damaged six areas of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration, eight artillery systems, one anti-tank weapon and one MLRS.