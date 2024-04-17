Powerful explosions rock at Dzhankoi military airfield in occupied Crimea

In the temporarily occupied Dzhankoi in the north of Crimea, explosions rang out, and a fire broke out. The Russians announced a missile attack.

What is known about the explosion in Crimea

According to residents, the explosions were heard before the announcement of the air alert.

As you can see in the video, a large-scale fire broke out at the military airfield after the explosions.

Instead, Russian mass media reported the arrival of ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles at the military airfield.

According to Wikipedia, "Dzhankoi" is an active state airfield in occupied Crimea. The 39th helicopter regiment of the 27th mixed aviation division of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Command of the Southern Military District is stationed there, as are three aviation squadrons with Mi-8, Mi-35M, Mi-28, and Ka-52 aircraft.

In addition, helicopters of the border service of the FSB of the Russian Federation are stationed at "Dzhankoi”

After the explosions in Crimea, the occupiers partially blocked traffic on the highway in the Dzhankoi area.

Car traffic is temporarily restricted on the section of the Kordon highway with the Kherson region — Dzhankoi — Feodosia from the city of Dzhankoya to the village of The victorious Dzhankoi district. Bypassing this area is possible via the road from Kordon highway with Kherson region — Simferopol — Alushta — Yalta to Azov through the settlements of Sirnovodske, Rubinivka, Azovske of Dzhankoi district in forward and reverse directions. The schedule of buses on the routes of regular transportation of suburban and intercity messages has been temporarily changed. A temporary detour scheme will be published in the near future. The removal of restrictions will be notified additionally.

What is the situation in the occupied Dzhankoi

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the occupiers have turned Jankoy in Crimea into a logistics centre and a military base.

Thus, in April, partisans found a warehouse of the Russian army in the occupied Dzhankoi. The invaders placed it next to civilian infrastructure. The partisans also recorded the transfer of heavy equipment of the Russian Federation from Azov to Dzhankoi. The occupiers sent her in the direction of Kherson.

In addition, the Russian military installed a powerful air defence system hub in Dzhankoi. According to the partisans, anti-aircraft missile systems, which are not disguised in any way, are additionally located at the Dzhankoya airfield.