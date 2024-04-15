Russian media claims powerful explosions rocked Crimea and various regions

Russian Telegram channels announce drone attacks on various cities of the Russian Federation. In addition, there are also explosions in the center of Sevastopol in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

New "cotton" in Crimea. What is known

According to the Telegram channel "Krymsky Veter", several powerful explosions thundered in the centre of Sevastopol.

They were heard by the inhabitants of the peninsula occupied by Russia.

Later, it also became known that a smoke screen was launched over the Sevastopol bay.

According to preliminary data, these may be military exercises. Still, the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation have not yet commented on the events in Crimea in any way and have not explained what is happening.

Ukrainian forces, which regularly strike enemy targets on the peninsula, are also silent for now.

Drone attack on Belgorod and other Russian cities

At least 3 UAVs attacked Belgorod International Airport.

This was reported by anonymous ASTRA sources in the region's emergency services.

According to insiders, the attack took place on April 12.

One of the drones fell and exploded on the airport's territory. The grass caught fire, but the fire was quickly extinguished. There was no damage.

It is also worth noting that on February 24, 2022, a ban was introduced on all flights from Belgorod International Airport.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation also states that on the night of April 15, one Ukrainian drone was shot down over the Krasnodar Territory.

In addition, the Armed Forces continue to strike enemy targets in the occupied territories of the Donetsk region.

Thus, Ukrainian soldiers came under attack from the occupying forces in Horlivka and Oleksandrivka.