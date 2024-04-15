AFU hits a command post with Russian generals, using missiles

On the afternoon of April 15, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, as a result of a missile attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, a command post in which high-ranking Russian officers were located was hit.

The new explosions in Crimea: the command post was hit by AFU

A missile attack by the Armed Forces led to the liquidation of the Russian generals.

Sources in the special services informed Suspilne about this.

It is noted that the air alert in the occupied Crimea lasted almost two hours. In the bays of Sevastopol, the occupation forces used a smoke screen.

Also, according to local sources, aircraft were launched into the air in occupied Sevastopol.

Partisans of the military-patriotic movement ATESH noted that the work of Russian air defence could be heard in Crimea.

The underground also reported a possible hit to part of the 810th separate brigade of the Russian marines in Sevastopol. "The 810 brigade is all under cover. Minus the second floor.

The occupation authorities did not comment on this information but, as usual, reported on the "destruction of missiles without hitting objects".

However, as of 3:49 p.m., the Crimean Bridge is closed, and according to the propagandists, "the enemy is provoking with rockets in the direction of the Crimean Bridge."

What is happening in Crimea on April 15

The situation on the occupied peninsula is beginning to escalate.

As reported by local telegram channels, an alarm signal sounded in the Russian military units in Sevastopol around 11:30.

The air alarm signal was not activated in the city.

Later, the Russians announced that Ukraine had launched Storm Shadow missiles towards Crimea.

The occupiers temporarily blocked traffic through the Dzhankoi checkpoint, as well as through the Kerch Bridge.

Partisan movement "ATESH" reports that in Saky, soldiers are hiding in residential entrances.

According to preliminary data, Russian air defence was working.

There are currently no reports of damage or casualties.