Ukrainian drones on the front turned the "gray zone" into a "death zone" for the Russian army — WP

The sky above the front line is patrolled by a large number of drones, which largely paralyze combat operations.

How drones are changing the situation on the frontline

The publication notes that drones interfere with the movement of assault groups. The increase in the number of small drones on the frontline has turned the so-called "gray zone" into a "death zone".

Oleksandr Nastenko, the commander of the Code 9.2 attack platoon of the unmanned aerial vehicle of the separate assault brigade named after the basket commander Ivan Sirko, told WP that those fighters who dare to move at night under the "views" of enemy drones "die instantly."

According to the military, relatively cheap drones have changed modern warfare. At first, they gave preference to Ukraine, but then the Russians began to mass-produce their own drones.

What we are witnessing now is a blitzkrieg of drone warfare, said Andrew Cote, Chief of Staff of BRINC Drones.

In his opinion, drones in Ukraine are changing the war in the same way as tanks once did during the First World War.

According to the Ukrainian military, there are 100 drones within a radius of 10 km on the battlefield. But it is difficult to distinguish whose they are.

At the same time, drones help Ukraine in conditions of shortage of ammunition. Although Ukrainian fighters expressed the opinion that artillery shells are absolutely necessary, otherwise the war can be lost.

What is important to know about the production of drones in Ukraine

According to the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, as of today, among the drones used by the Armed Forces on the battlefield, 90% are Ukrainian-made UAVs.

He also added that it is extremely important that the technologies not only protect the lives of Ukrainians on the battlefield and are an asymmetric blow to the enemy, they also attract the attention of the whole world to the war in Ukraine.

Drones proved to be particularly effective during Ukraine's attacks on Russian refineries.

They were the cause of a significant drop in the amount of crude oil that Russia was able to process.