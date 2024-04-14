Air defense forces shot down 10 drones during the night attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

On April 14, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with guided missiles S-300 / S-400 and Shahed. Air defense forces destroyed all 10 attack drones.

As the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported, on the night of April 14, the Russian occupiers attacked with 10 Shahed-131/136 attack drones from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, as well as four S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied parts of Donetsk region.

Defenders shot down all 10 drones in Kharkiv region.

"All Shaheds were shot down in the Kharkiv region by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the commander said.

What is known about the attack of Russian troops on Ukraine

On the night of April 14, the Russians attacked the Kharkiv region with drones. Explosions were heard in the regional center. Defenders asked residents to stay in shelters.

Later, an explosion rang out in Kharkiv after the air-raid alarm was sounded. The Armed Forces warned residents about the missile danger.

Late at night, the alarm was announced in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. The Air Force reported the threat of using aviation means of defeat.