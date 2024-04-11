Russian massive attack on Ukraine on Apr.11: Air defence downs 18 missiles, 39 drones overnight

On the night of April 11, the Russian occupiers launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, launching 82 aerial targets.
Rocket attack on April 11
The Air Force reports that 18 missiles and 39 kamikaze drones were destroyed overnight.
The main direction of the attack was the Lviv region.
In total, the enemy used 82 means of air attack:
20 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area — Saratov Region);
6 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K fighters (launch area - Tambov region);
12 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (launched from the Belgorod region);
40 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type (from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Chauda — Crimea regions).
4 Kh-59 guided air missiles (from the airspace of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Region).
As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 57 air targets were destroyed:
16 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;
39 combat drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type;
2 Kh-59 guided air missiles.
Consequences of a missile attack
The Russian army attacked energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv regions.
In the Kyiv region, the Russian army attacked a critical infrastructure facility with kamikaze drones and missiles. Emergency services extinguish the fire.
In the Lviv region, a gas distribution infrastructure facility in the Stryi district and an electric substation in the Chervonohrad district were affected. However, all life support systems are working normally.
At least 10 strikes were made on the critical infrastructure of Kharkiv and the region. More than 200,000 subscribers in the region are currently without electricity.
An energy infrastructure object was damaged in the Zaporizhzhia district.
