Russian massive attack on Ukraine on Apr.11: Air defence downs 18 missiles, 39 drones overnight

On the night of April 11, the Russian occupiers launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, launching 82 aerial targets.

Rocket attack on April 11

The Air Force reports that 18 missiles and 39 kamikaze drones were destroyed overnight.

The main direction of the attack was the Lviv region.

In total, the enemy used 82 means of air attack:

20 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area — Saratov Region);

6 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K fighters (launch area - Tambov region);

12 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (launched from the Belgorod region);

40 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type (from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Chauda — Crimea regions).

4 Kh-59 guided air missiles (from the airspace of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Region).

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 57 air targets were destroyed:

16 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

39 combat drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type;

2 Kh-59 guided air missiles.

Fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and EW units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack. Share

Consequences of a missile attack

The Russian army attacked energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv regions.