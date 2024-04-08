DIU says Russia to launch at max two missile attacks on Ukraine's energy grid in upcoming weeks

During the massive strikes on Ukraine's energy sector, the army used recently manufactured missiles. One or two more attacks are possible in the coming weeks.

Russian missile strikes on Ukraine are possible in the coming weeks

According to Andriy Chernyak, a representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), the missiles that Russia used to attack Ukraine's energy system were newly manufactured.

He estimates that Russia has enough missiles for one or two more major attacks in the coming weeks.

He noted that Russia still uses drones in large numbers as a cheaper way to hit parts of the power system, such as transformers.

What is known about Russian strikes on the Ukrainian energy facilities?

In recent weeks, the Russian army has resumed attacks on energy infrastructure.

Russia uses new tactics for energy strikes. Moscow began to plan attacks more carefully and "inventively". The Russians have reduced the interval between strikes and are combining various means of defeat in volleys. First there is a "swarm" of Shaheds, then Kh-101, S-300 missiles and a large part of ballistic and supersonic missiles - Iskander-M, Kh-22 and Kinzhals.

Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal stated that Russia disabled 6 gigawatts of Ukraine's power generation capacity with missile strikes over the past few weeks, destroying 80% of thermal generation (CHP and TPP).

There are plans to restore some substations that were not wholly destroyed in Ukraine. DTEK says that, provided there are no further attacks, at least 50% of the damaged power units will be reconnected to the grid.