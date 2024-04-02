DIU says Russia may launch 2-3 more massive strikes on Ukraine's energy sector this spring

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) explained that the Russian Federation launches massive missile strikes when their missiles exceed 900. According to intelligence, the Russian occupiers may launch 2-3 more strikes this spring.
Russia may launch 2-3 more missile strikes in the spring
The DIU representative, Vadym Skibitskyi, said that according to the DIU's assessment, the Russian Federation currently has about 950 high-precision missiles at the operational-strategic and strategic level with a range of more than 350 kilometres.
Skibitskyi explained that Russia is launching a series of strikes as it accumulates more than 900 missiles. When their number is up to 900 missiles, there is a pause in mass strikes.
According to the DIU representative, the Russian army is approaching this "limit".
Russia is stockpiling Calibers
Skibitsky noted that the Russian Federation is stockpiling 3M-14 "Caliber" cruise missiles and currently has at least 260 units.
The Russian Federation plans to produce 30 of these missiles in April. Intelligence suggests that the aggressor will resume using them soon due to the depletion of X-101 stocks.
Also, the Russian Federation used a still unknown type of ballistic missile against Ukraine. The Defense Forces still have doubts about whether the Russian Federation used "Zircon" against Ukraine or modernized "Onyx-M".
