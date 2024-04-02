DIU says Russia may launch 2-3 more massive strikes on Ukraine's energy sector this spring

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) explained that the Russian Federation launches massive missile strikes when their missiles exceed 900. According to intelligence, the Russian occupiers may launch 2-3 more strikes this spring.

Russia may launch 2-3 more missile strikes in the spring

The DIU representative, Vadym Skibitskyi, said that according to the DIU's assessment, the Russian Federation currently has about 950 high-precision missiles at the operational-strategic and strategic level with a range of more than 350 kilometres.

We observe a tendency for them to try to keep their stocks at least 900 missiles. Vadim Skibitskyi DIU representative

Skibitskyi explained that Russia is launching a series of strikes as it accumulates more than 900 missiles. When their number is up to 900 missiles, there is a pause in mass strikes.

According to the DIU representative, the Russian army is approaching this "limit".

According to our data, Russia plans to produce about 40 X-101 missiles in April. We predict that the Russians will be able to carry out a few more massed attacks (2-3 - precisely massed), and then they will be forced to take a pause again to accumulate missiles and "Shaheds". However, individual local shelling may continue. Share

Russia is stockpiling Calibers

Skibitsky noted that the Russian Federation is stockpiling 3M-14 "Caliber" cruise missiles and currently has at least 260 units.

The Russian Federation plans to produce 30 of these missiles in April. Intelligence suggests that the aggressor will resume using them soon due to the depletion of X-101 stocks.

Also, the Russian Federation used a still unknown type of ballistic missile against Ukraine. The Defense Forces still have doubts about whether the Russian Federation used "Zircon" against Ukraine or modernized "Onyx-M".