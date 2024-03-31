Budanov says Russia may soon strike Ukraine with "Kalibr" missiles

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov warned that the Russian fleet has stockpiled Kalibr missiles for new strikes on Ukraine.

The Russian Federation may soon strike with "Kalibr"

Budanov said on the air of the telethon that the enemy will probably soon carry out an attack with "Kalibr" on the territory of Ukraine.

According to him, the Russians have been accumulating these missiles all this time and now they are ready for use.

He also added that the Russian Federation decided to use Kh-101 cruise missiles instead of Calibers because they are more effective.

In the near future, I think we will see "Caliber" again, because the number of X-101 has decreased significantly... There are regulations, documents, decisions, etc. The first thing is to restore the stock of missiles of the fleet, because they were significantly reduced at that time. They fulfilled this task. That is, now they are technically ready for their use. While the fleet was stockpiling its missiles, the Russian Aerospace Forces used the Kh-101. Kyrylo Budanov Head of GUR

What is known about Kalibr missiles

Kalibr is a family of cruise missiles developed by the Russian design bureau Novator.

They are designed to attack land, sea, underwater and surface targets.

They were publicly presented for the first time at the International Aviation and Space Salon in 1993 (MAKS-93), which was held in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Federation has:

Kalibr missile systems for arming submarines (Kalibr-PLE, export designation Club-S);

missile complexes for arming combat surface ships (Kalybr-NKE, export designation Club-N);

Kalibr-M mobile missile complexes (export designation Club-M);

Caliber-A air-based missile weapon systems (export designation Club-A).

According to public sources, the firing range of Kalibr missiles at sea targets reaches 375 km, and at land targets - 2,600 km.

Such missiles can fly at low altitudes, which makes it difficult for air defense.