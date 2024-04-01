According to the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, there is currently no very high threat of attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Ukraine with Kalibr missiles.

Why Ukraine should not be very afraid of the attacks of the Russian army "Caliber"

Pletenchuk noted that currently the Russian occupiers consider their own Kalibr missiles to be one of their most valuable assets.

He suggested that Russian war criminals did have time to stockpile Kalibr missiles, but Western sanctions prevent the enemy from restoring these stocks in full.

Of course, they could accumulate, but considering the huge pause they endured in their use, it is quite possible that they accumulated them and, most likely, the Military Industry is still making them, — emphasized the spokesman of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What was the reason for the pause in the attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine with "Calibers"

Pletenchuk noted that the Russian occupiers had a problem with logistics, which they failed to solve in time.

In fact, this is not such a complex equipment for loading Calibers, for example, in Novorossiysk. But still, the technical characteristics of these missiles turned out to be completely different from what Russian propaganda portrayed them to be. These targets are quite familiar to us, even though Russia's full-scale attack actually began with the firing of these missiles, — adds the spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy.

At the same time, Pletenchuk added that sometimes these rockets were even shot down from the ground with large-caliber machine guns.

So far, it can be stated that cruise missile carriers are not used and they actually do not go into the sea.