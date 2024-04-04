Decentralisation of electricity production protects Ukraine's energy system from aftermath of Russia's attacks

The decentralisation of electricity production throughout Ukraine is the only way to protect the energy system from the consequences of Russian attacks.

How to save the energy system of Ukraine

The head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, during a briefing at Media Center Ukraine, said that the concentration of generation at several sites leads to severe problems in case of massive shelling of the Russian Federation.

We understand that decentralising power is the only permanent way to secure the energy system from such massive terror. Volodymyr Kudrytskyi Head of "Ukrenergo"

He added that hundreds of small power plants need to be built, which will be more resistant to massive strikes due to their dispersion. That is, the attacks will not lead to such severe consequences for the power system as they are now.

Today, solar and wind power plants are already being built in Ukraine — without a "green" tariff, based on investors' forecasts regarding the return on investment. In addition to them, we also need technologies for balancing, said Kudrytskyi. Share

He added that the energy system does not need coal-fired thermal generation but one that will work on waste from the woodworking industry, the agricultural sector, etc.

Also, the energy system needs gas pickers (small, highly manoeuvrable gas-powered power plants) and electricity storage systems.

The situation in the power system

As of the end of March, Russian strikes damaged or completely destroyed 80% of DTEK's thermal generating capacity.

The company said 5 out of 6 TPPs were severely damaged, and some units were almost entirely or partially destroyed.

In total, during March, the Russian Federation carried out more than ten attacks on DTEK facilities.

Ddue to Russian attacks in March, Dnipro HPP lost both power plants.