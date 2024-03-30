Zelenskyy says Russia's latest attack on Mar.29 was aimed at two hydroelectric power plants

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that Russian troops tried to attack the Kaniv and Dniester hydroelectric power plants on the night of March 29.
The Staff Results
Zelenskyy spoke about the results of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting, which Oleksandr Lytvynenko, the new Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, convened.
The President reported that on that night, Russian terrorists again attacked the Ukrainian energy sector.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko, Chairman of the Boards of Ukrenergo and Naftogaz Volodymyr Kudrytskyi and Oleksiy Chernyshov reported on the damage and restoration work.
The meeting discussed the most effective physical protection methods and their implementation at other facilities.
Contracts for supplying weapons and ammunition were also discussed during the Staff meeting.
Shelling of Ukraine on March 29
On the night of March 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with attack drones and missiles. The Air Force reported the destruction of 26 missiles out of 39 different types and 58 drones out of 60.
In total, the occupiers used 99 means of air destruction, of which 84 were destroyed.
This time, the Russian Federation again attacked thermal generation facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Cherkasy regions. As Ukrenergo reported, thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the Central and Western regions were damaged due to the impact.
