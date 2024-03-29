Fragments of a drone were found on a Romanian farm near the border with Ukraine.

Fragments of a drone were discovered in Romania

The Romanian Ministry of Defense reported that the farm is located near the Danube River, which separates Ukraine and Romania in the southwestern tip of Ukraine.

Several army search parties were dispatched to Velika Braila Island to investigate. Residents allegedly heard "strange sounds" and shared footage of the drone falling from the sky.

On the evening of March 28, fragments were discovered that, judging by everything, belonged to an aerial device that fell on a farm on Veliky Brailovsky Island, the Ministry of Defence said. Share

The Ministry of Defence of Romania, together with specialized structures of the national defence system, public order and national security, is investigating the incident following special operational procedures.

Massive attack on March 29

It is worth noting that since the evening of March 28, when the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the launches and movement of "Shaheds," an air alert has been announced in several regions.

In the morning, the occupiers launched rockets from Tu-95MS aircraft. It was also known about the launch of dagger missiles from MiG-31K aircraft and ballistic missiles from Crimea.

Enemy missiles reached the western regions, but the enemy's main attack was on the Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions, where critical infrastructure and energy facilities were attacked.

It is also known that the Russians attacked three TPPs in Ukraine, and the equipment was seriously damaged as a result of the attack.