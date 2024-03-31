An electric pole and an obstetric center were damaged due to the Russian attack in Rivne region
Vitaly Koval / Rivne OVA
electric pole
Читати українською

In the Rivne region, an electric pole and an obstetric center were damaged as a result of a rocket attack on March 31.

Consequences of the Russian attack in the Rivne region

The head of OVA, Oleksandr Koval, reported that the fragments of the air target damaged the electrical resistance.

He added that representatives of relevant services are working on the spot. Electricity supply is provided.

The paramedic-midwifery station also suffered minor damage.

No other information about damage to buildings or structures was recorded. People were not injured.

Missile attack on Ukraine on March 31

Air defense forces on the night of March 31 shot down 9 out of 14 cruise missiles, as well as 9 out of 11 attack drones that the Russian Federation used to attack Ukraine.

In Lviv Oblast, Russian troops attacked a critical infrastructure facility that was the target of attacks on March 24 and 29. A man died, the administrative building was destroyed.

In Odesa, debris from a drone caused a fire at one of the energy facilities. Several settlements were cut off.

In the Kherson region, the Russians used ballistics, air defense systems and drones. The hit was recorded in a preserved agricultural enterprise. People were not injured.

