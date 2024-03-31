Air defense forces shot down 18 air targets during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of March 31, Russia once again attacked Ukraine with missiles and kamikaze drones. Air defense shot down 18 enemy targets.

The Air Force announced the details of the Russian night attack on Ukraine

As reported by the PS, the Russians released a total of:

14 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aviation aircraft (Saratov Region launch area);

11 Shahed attack drones (launch areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Crimea);

ballistic missile "Iskander-M" (Crimea);

guided air missile Kh-59 (Zaporizhia region).

Air defense forces destroyed nine X-101/X-555 missiles and nine Shaheds.

Anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft of the Air Force, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment of the Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on March 31

On March 31, the Russians launched missiles from Tu-95 bombers in the Saratov region. Enemy missiles attacked the western regions of Ukraine.

According to the Air Force, two separate groups of Russian missiles flew through the eastern and northern regions in the direction of the Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

According to monitor, the Russian Federation attacked Ukrainian cities for more than 2 hours.

The Southern Defense Forces reported that the Russians also attacked southern Ukraine with Shahed drones at night. They aimed at the energy infrastructure of Odesa region and the agro-industrial capacities of Kherson region.