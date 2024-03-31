Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. What is known

On March 31, the Russians launched missiles from Tu-95 bombers in the Saratov region. Enemy missiles attacked the western regions of Ukraine.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on March 31

According to the Air Force, two separate groups of Russian missiles flew through the eastern and northern regions in the direction of the Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Rockets in the direction of Lviv from the northeast. A group of rockets in the Ternopil region, heading for Ivano-Frankivsk, — said the message at 5:45. Share

Subsequently, the Air Force reported a new group of rockets in the direction of Lviv from the north and rockets in the direction of Strya from the north and south.

At 6:03 a.m. , the public reported a rocket in the area of the city of Burshtyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. The Burshyn thermal power plant is located there.

AT 6:38 a.m The Air Force reported the repulse of the missile threat throughout the territory of Ukraine.

It should be noted that two groups of rockets entered Ukraine through the Sumy region, then through Chernihiv and the north of the Kyiv region headed west through Zhytomyr in the direction of the Volyn region. After the target, they turned to the southwest in the direction of Ternopil and Lviv regions.

According to monitor, the Russians attacked Ukrainian cities for more than 2 hours.

The strikes were also aimed at the energy complex of Ukraine.

Air defense forces destroyed 18 aerial targets during the Russian attack on Ukraine on March 31

As Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk reported, the Russian occupiers fired 14 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95ms strategic aircraft from the Saratov region (Russia) and another 11 drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (Russia) and Crimea.

At the same time, the Russians attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea and a Kh-59 guided air missile from the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Air Defense Forces destroyed nine Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and nine Shahed attack UAVs.