Russia's army again tries to attack energy facilities during attack on Ukraine

On the night of March 28, the Southern Defence Forces repelled the enemy attack of the Russian army for more than 4 hours. The invaders tried to target critical infrastructure.

The Defenсe Forces announced the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on March 28

Colonel Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Southern Defence Forces joint press centre, said the attack and combat work to repulse it lasted almost four hours.

Ukrainian defenders worked in different directions; the enemy launched drones from the waters of the Black Sea and, through the temporarily occupied territories, tried to bypass all possible Ukrainian means of protection.

It is evident that the enemy attacked power system facilities again, tried to damage industrial facilities as well, but insidiously directed drones through residential buildings, as a result of which a fire broke out in the private sector in the Zaporizhzhia direction due to falling debris. Natalia Gumenyuk Head of the United Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces

As for Odesa, according to Humenyuk, the enemy tried to target the power system facility, but the defenders of the airspace worked flawlessly and shot down both drones that entered the region from the sea.

Attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on March 28. What is known

According to the Air Force, on the night of March 28, 2024, the Russian invaders launched a missile and air strike on Ukraine.

For this purpose, the enemy used:

3 Kh-22 cruise missiles

the Kh-31P anti-radar missile (from the Black Sea area),

S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile (Donetsk)

Twenty-eight kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type (launch area of the Kursk Region — RF, Cape Chauda — Crimea).

Air Force anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and radio-electronic warfare means of the Defence Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling a new large-scale attack by Russia.