Zelenskyy says Ukraine urgently needs F-16s and Patriot air defence systems

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv are becoming particularly insidious, so Ukraine is waiting for the decision of its partners regarding F-16 fighters and Patriot air defense systems.
Zelenskyi about the attacks on Kharkiv and the need to strengthen the air defence system
The President emphasised that as a result of the Russian occupiers dropping an aerial bomb on the Shevchenkiv district in Kharkiv, it became known about nineteen victims.
In particular, children are among the victims.
Ukraine's MFA calls on partners to transfer additional Patriot systems
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, noted that Ukraine urgently needs additional Patriot air defence systems to protect the sky from attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
Kuleba emphasized that, especially recently, the occupying army of the Russian Federation has increased the number of ballistic missile attacks on Ukraine.
They can hit targets very quickly, leaving no time for people to take cover, and cause significant destruction.
