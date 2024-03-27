Russia's aerial bomb attack on Kharkiv on Mar.27: one killed, 16 injured

Russia launched another terrorist attack on the peaceful population of Kharkiv on Mar. 27. Aerial bombs were dropped on the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. There is a dead person and more than a dozen wounded.

In Kharkiv, as a result of today's Russian shelling, residential buildings were hit in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. As a result of the enemy attack, according to the latest data, there were killed and many wounded, including children.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Syniegubov.

RMA later wrote about at least ten wounded.

One person died, and at least ten were injured in various degrees as a result of today's shelling in Kharkiv. Among the wounded are four children. Oleg Syniegubov Head of Kharkiv RMA

He added that apartment buildings were damaged.

The number of victims may increase. Information is being updated. All circumstances are established. Specialists work on the ground.

Later, Syniegubov reported on 12 townspeople injured by the terror of the Russian army and one person killed.

At 4:58 p.m., it became known that there were already 16 wounded in Kharkiv.

The Russian Federation hit Kharkiv with aerial bombs: what is known

On the afternoon of March 27, explosions rang out in Kharkiv during an air alert due to another Russian shelling.

Russian troops have recently increased shelling of Ukraine. Over the past few days, several massive attacks have been carried out on our country. Kharkiv was repeatedly under attack. In particular, on March 22, the occupiers hit it more than 15 times. Energy facilities became the enemy's primary target.

As a result of the attacks of Russian terrorists, the entire city was left without electricity. Power supply began to be restored in several stages. First of all, the light appeared on the objects of critical infrastructure.

On March 26, NEC "Ukrenergo" Board Chairman Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said restoring Kharkiv's power supply would take up to two weeks.