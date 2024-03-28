Ukraine downs 26 of 28 Russian Shaheds overnight

On the night of March 28, another attack by the aggressor country of the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities and villages took place. Air defence forces managed to shoot down 26 kamikaze drones.

Russian attack on Ukraine on March 28. What is known

According to the Air Force, on the night of March 28, 2024, the Russian invaders launched a missile and air strike on Ukraine.

For this purpose, the enemy used:

3 Kh-22 cruise missiles the Kh-31P anti-radar missile (from the Black Sea area), S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile (Donetsk) Twenty-eight kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type (launch area are of the Russian Kursk Region and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea).

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups, and means of radio-electronic warfare of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling a new large-scale attack by Russia.

26 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type were destroyed within Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Thank you all for your hard work! Together to victory! Mykola Oleschuk Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General

It is also worth noting that at 08:09 another Russian missile flew over Odessa — explosions are already heard in the city.

What is known about the situation in different regions of Ukraine

According to data from the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, as a result of the Russian kamikaze drone attack on Kharkiv, civilian objects were damaged.

Law enforcement officers removed the wreckage of three drones.

None of the civilians were injured.

Civil infrastructure facilities were damaged in Kyiv district: restaurant, shop, office premises. The windows of neighboring residential buildings were broken. Share

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russian occupiers did not stop shelling Nikopol region in the evening and at night.

They fired four times from artillery and struck with a kamikaze drone. Two people were injured.

In addition, the enemy damaged a hotel and four private houses, destroyed an outbuilding, and damaged a car. The power line was also affected.