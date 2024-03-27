Ukrainian air defence downs 10 of 13 Russian "Shaheds" drones overnight

On the night of March 27, Russian troops launched 13 Shahed drones into Ukraine. Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed 10 drones.

The Air Force announced the details of the Russian night attack

The Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using 13 Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles. The forces and means of air defence of Ukraine destroyed 10 UAVs.

The drone launches were from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Air defence was also active in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv regions.

The anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and the Air Force's EW means were involved in repelling the enemy attack.

In total, during the past day, the occupiers launched five missiles and 74 air strikes.

In addition, the Russians fired 152 MLRS shells at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

What is known about the shelling of Ukraine on March 27

During the day, the Russian invaders shelled about 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region, as a result of which houses were damaged, four residents of the region were injured.

About 15 settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotlyarivka, etc. The airstrikes were carried out by Novoyehorivka, Ivanivka, Kislivka.

In the city of Izyum, an enemy attack by UAV "Shakhed" occured, as a result of which the building of an educational institution and a private house were damaged. A 62-year-old security guard was injured.