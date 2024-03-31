Russian missiles destroyed the administration building in the Lviv region, one dead
Maksym Kozytskyi / Lviv OVA
Missile
On the night of March 31, Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region. A person died, rescuers are sorting through the debris.

Consequences of the attack on the Lviv region

The head of the RMA, Maksym Kozytskyi, reported that Russian troops attacked with cruise missiles the same critical infrastructure facility in Lviv region that was their target on March 24 and 29.

As a result of the attack, the administration building was destroyed.

There was a fire. Firefighters promptly extinguished it. One man died as a result of the attack. Sincere condolences to the family.

Kozytskyi added that rescuers are sorting out the debris. There may still be people under them.

We will remind that on the morning of March 24, Russian troops attacked Naftogaz facilities in western Ukraine with missiles.

Missile attack on March 31

Air defense forces shot down 9 out of 16 missiles and 9 out of 11 drones during the night attack.

The target of the Russians that night was the high-voltage substations of "Ukrenergo" in the southern region. In Odesa, falling pieces of drones caused a fire at one of the energy facilities.

Emergency shutdowns were applied in the city and nearby areas.

At night, the Russian army used ballistics and a guided air missile in the Kherson region. They hit a canned agricultural enterprise. There are no casualties or injuries

