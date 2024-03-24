Russian attack damaged Naftogaz facilities in western Ukraine

On the morning of March 24, Russian troops attacked Naftogaz facilities in western Ukraine with missiles. Earlier it was reported there was a hit in the Lviv region.

Russia damaged Naftogaz facilities in western Ukraine

Oleksiy Chernyshov, the head of the board of OJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" reported that as a result of the Russian attack in western Ukraine, Naftogaz facilities were damaged.

Reportedly, there were no casualties.

Work on localization and liquidation of the consequences of the emergency situation is ongoing. Details later, — Chernyshov wrote.

Earlier, Lviv RMA reported that during the air alert, which was announced at 09:31, Russian troops with MiG-31K hit the Lviv region with "Kinzhal" missiles.

Previously, there were two hits on the same critical infrastructure facility that the invaders targeted at night.

Firefighters who extinguished the fire were warned in time about the attack. They managed to move to a safe place, — said the head of RMA Kozytskyi.

Earlier, Kozytskyi reported that at night enemy "shahed" drones and rockets attacked the object of critical infrastructure in the Lviv region, where the fire broke out.

Missile attack on the night of March 24: what is known

On the night of March 24, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 29 cruise missiles and 28 UAVs of the Shahed type.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, air defense forces shot down 18 missiles and 25 drones in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kyiv, Volyn and Lviv regions.