Russian MiG-31K hit Lviv region with "Kinzhal" missiles

During the air alert, which was announced at 09:31 on March 24, RussianMiG-31K hit the Lviv region with "Kinzhal" missiles.

Attack on Lviv region

The head of Lviv RMA Maksym Kozytskyi reported that there were two hits on the same critical infrastructure facility, which the occupiers targeted at night.

Firefighters who were extinguishing the fire were warned in time about the attack. They managed to move to a safe place. Share

Earlier, Kozytskyi reported that at night enemy "shahed" drones and rockets attacked the object of critical infrastructure in the Lviv region, where the fire broke out. Firefighters worked there.

Missile attack on the night of March 24: what is known

On the night of March 24, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 29 cruise missiles and 28 Shahed type UAVs.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, air defense forces shot down 18 missiles and 25 drones in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kyiv, Volyn and Lviv regions.

In Kyiv, fragments of downed missiles fell in the Desnyanskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. No casualties. Drones also damaged port infrastructure in Odesa .

In the Dnipropetrovsk region in Kryvyi Rih, heating networks and power lines were damaged due to falling debris. In the city, several boiler houses have been shut down. 6 hospitals, more than 150 educational institutions and 3,000 houses where 76,000 people live were left without heat.

In the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, debris from a downed drone damaged an energy facility. More than 3,000 subscribers in the city and more than 6,400 in the district remained without electricity. Electricity has already been restored.