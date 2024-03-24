A Russian cruise missile flew into the territory of Poland during the attack on Ukraine

During the Russian massive attack on March 24, one cruise missile flew into the territory of Poland and was in the sky over the country for 39 seconds.
The Russian missile violated the borders of Poland
The operational command of the Armed Forces of Poland reports that on March 24, at 4:23 a.m., Polish airspace was violated by one of the cruise missiles launched that night by the long-range aircraft of the Russian Federation. The target of the strikes were the settlements located in the west of Ukraine.
The command added that "all necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace were activated at night." Polish and allied aircraft were launched into the air.
Missile attack on Ukraine on March 24
On the night of March 24, the Air Defense Forces shot down 18 out of 29 cruise missiles and 25 out of 28 attack UAVs that the Russians used to attack Ukraine.
In Kyiv, debris from the downed rockets fell in the Desnyanskyi district — on the territory of forest plantations, in Shevchenkivskyi — in the park zone and on the territory of residential buildings. The facade of a multi-storey building is damaged.
In the Lviv region, drones attacked a critical infrastructure facility. A fire broke out.
In Kryvyi Rih, heating networks and power lines were damaged due to falling debris. In the city, several boiler houses have been shut down. 6 hospitals, more than 150 educational institutions and 3,000 houses where 76,000 people live were left without heat.
In the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, debris from a downed drone damaged an energy facility. More than 3,000 subscribers in the city and more than 6,400 in the district remained without electricity. Electricity has already been restored.
Port infrastructure was damaged in Odesa.
