A Russian cruise missile flew into the territory of Poland during the attack on Ukraine

During the Russian massive attack on March 24, one cruise missile flew into the territory of Poland and was in the sky over the country for 39 seconds.

The Russian missile violated the borders of Poland

The operational command of the Armed Forces of Poland reports that on March 24, at 4:23 a.m., Polish airspace was violated by one of the cruise missiles launched that night by the long-range aircraft of the Russian Federation. The target of the strikes were the settlements located in the west of Ukraine.

The object flew into Polish space at the height of the village of Oserdów (Lublin Voivodeship) and stayed there for 39 seconds. During the entire flight, he was monitored by military radar systems, — the report says. Share

The command added that "all necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace were activated at night." Polish and allied aircraft were launched into the air.

The Polish Army continuously monitors the situation on Ukrainian territory and is on constant alert to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, the Command said. Share

❗ Informujemy, że 24 marca br. o godz. 4.23 doszło do naruszenia polskiej przestrzeni powietrznej przez jedną z rakiet manewrujących wystrzelonych dzisiejszej nocy przez lotnictwo dalekiego zasięgu Federacji Rosyjskiej. Celem wykonywanych uderzeń były miejscowości znajdujące się… pic.twitter.com/FQbGqs2KEw — Dowództwo Operacyjne (@DowOperSZ) March 24, 2024

Missile attack on Ukraine on March 24

On the night of March 24, the Air Defense Forces shot down 18 out of 29 cruise missiles and 25 out of 28 attack UAVs that the Russians used to attack Ukraine.