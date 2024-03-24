Russian missile attack on Lviv region. The Russians began to use "Syrian tactics"

On the morning of March 24, the Russian army attacked the same critical infrastructure object in the Lviv region, first with cruise missiles and/or Shaheds, and then a few hours later struck again with Daggers.

"Syrian tactics": the Russian army carries out "double" strikes on Ukraine

On March 24, 2024, the Russian invaders hit one of the critical infrastructure facilities in the Lviv Region with Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. This happened after the announcement of a new air alert at 9:31 a.m. today, after a new mass attack of the enemy was repelled, as a result of which our anti-aircraft fighters shot down 18 KR and 25 Shaheds.

Defense Express writes about it.

The number of "Daggers" shot down by the Russians was not officially announced. There was only a message from the head of the Lviv OVA Kozytskyi that two "arrivals" were recorded at the critical infrastructure object, which had already been hit during the morning mass shelling.

But based on this, we can record that between March 21-24, 2024, the Russian Federation used at least 9 Kinjal missiles.

The terrorists attacked the same critical infrastructure object first with cruise missiles and/or Shaheds, and then after a few hours struck again with Daggers.

It is unlikely that the Russian military in this episode could, in only 3 or so hours, have time to conduct preliminary reconnaissance of the affected object, make a decision to fire again, prepare for takeoff and raise four MiG-31K with Dagger missiles for attack. Share

Most likely, the aggressor in this episode planned everything in this way: that is, the first strike with cruise missiles and/or Shaheds, and in a few hours — the second strike with Daggers. Roughly, precisely at the moment when search and rescue and recovery operations may already be taking place at the object, in order to increase the number of victims and destruction.

Similar terror tactics were already used by the enemy during the missile attack on Odesa on March 15, 2024. At that time, the Russian Federation first hit one of the infrastructure facilities in the city, and after some time, an Iskander ballistic missile hit the same place where search and rescue operations were already underway, and this increased the number of victims (21 people were killed then, 73 were injured ).

Such "know-how" in terror tactics of the Russian Federation "worked out" even during the campaign of strikes on Syria. We should be prepared that now this "Syrian" raw material can be used more often during attacks on our infrastructure, which may in particular complicate rescue operations and the restoration of damaged objects.

Attack on Lviv region

The head of Lviv OVA Maksym Kozytskyi reported that, previously, there were two hits on the same critical infrastructure facility, which the occupiers targeted at night.

Firefighters who extinguished the fire were warned in time about the attack. They managed to move to a safe place.

Earlier, Kozytskyi reported that at night enemy "shahedy" and rockets attacked the object of critical infrastructure in the Lviv region, where the fire broke out. Rescue workers were working there.