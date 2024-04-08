Russia switches tactics of attacks on Ukraine's energy sector

Russia has changed the tactics of attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure: now it is hitting TPPs with high-precision missiles in less protected areas than Kyiv.

Russia attacks TPP in regions with fewer air defence systems

The Financial Times, referring to the words of Ukrainian officials writes that the damage caused by the Russian Federation, although not so large-scale, is worse than in the winter of 2022-23.

Russia's obvious goal is permanent, irreparable damage.

Some destroyed power plants cannot be fully restored until next winter.

The publication reminds that from March 22 to 29, Russia fired at seven thermal power plants and two hydroelectric power plants.

There are plans to restore some substations that were not wholly destroyed in Ukraine. DTEK says that, provided there are no further attacks, at least 50% of the damaged power units will be reconnected to the grid.

Ukraine was saved from large-scale blackouts this time by warm weather, energy imports from the EU and increased energy production from renewable sources.

The occupiers of the Russian Federation are directing at 5-6 energy facilities in one region the same number of missiles that were fired at Ukraine in the winter of 2022-2023.

In this way, the Russian Federation wants to cut off large industrial regions and cities from electricity supply.

How does Russia attack the energy system of Ukraine

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Energy and Utilities Committee, Andriy Gerus, says that in one recent attack on a coal-fired power plant, the Russian Federation used $100 million worth of ballistic missiles.

They could be shot down by the American Patriot air defense system, of which Ukraine has only a few.

DIU spokesman Andriy Chernyak told the newspaper that Russia still uses drones on a large scale but as a cheaper way to hit other parts of the power system, such as transformers.

"We expected shelling at the beginning of winter, but now we see that they used freshly manufactured missiles," Chernyak said. Share