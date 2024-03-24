The Ukrainian energy system suffered losses of 100 million euros due to the latest shelling by the RF
The Ukrainian energy system suffered losses of 100 million euros due to the latest shelling by the RF

Source:  Ukrinform

Russian attacks during March 22-24 on energy facilities of Ukraine caused losses of at least 100 million euros.

Ukraine's energy system suffered colossal losses

Ukraine lost 90 to 100 million euros due to the latest Russian attacks on the energy system.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, head of NEC "Ukrenergo", announced this on Facebook.

According to preliminary calculations, the damage check that will be presented to the enemy for the latest attacks reaches at least 90-100 million euros, if we talk only about the high-voltage equipment of Ukrenergo.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi

Head of NEC "Ukrenergo"

Kudrytskyi emphasized that Ukrenergo was prepared for possible attacks on the energy system: a warehouse of the necessary equipment and materials was formed, the personnel underwent the necessary training.

According to him, it was possible to avoid more serious consequences thanks to engineering fortifications at energy facilities, which are arranged together with regional military administrations and the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure.

According to preliminary estimates, without it, the damage could have been twice as much, and the consequences even more serious. We thank our colleagues and continue to increase protection in parallel with restoration work.

Ukraine introduced three-level protection for energy sector facilities last year, which helped us get through this winter effectively. However, the implemented measures do not yet provide a 100% guarantee, so the third level of protection continues to be installed at critical infrastructure facilities in the energy sector.

On the night of March 22, Russian troops massively attacked the energy sector of Ukraine

  • There is a hit at the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia. There is no threat of a breakthrough. Road traffic through the Dniprovska HPP dam is closed.

  • The Russians launched 12 rocket attacks on Zaporozhye — there are wounded. The Zaporizhzhia NPP is connected to the Ukrainian power system by only one transmission line and is on the verge of blackout.

  • In Kharkiv, the Russians have struck energy facilities more than 15 times, and critical infrastructure has been hit. The city is almost completely without electricity, there are interruptions with water supply.

  • Infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were damaged in Khmelnytskyi. There are dead and injured.

  • In Poltava Oblast, Sumy Oblast, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, emergency shutdown schedules were introduced.

  • In Lviv Oblast, a drone hit an energy infrastructure facility, and there were no casualties.

  • In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the occupiers hit a critical infrastructure facility. One person was injured.

  • In Vinnytsia there is also a hit to a critical infrastructure facility.

