Russia massively attacks Ukraine's energy infrastructure: details

On the night of April 11, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Ukraine with missiles and drones. They targeted critical infrastructure.

What is known about the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine

There were at least ten strikes on critical infrastructure in Kharkiv and the region. As of now, there are no victims. There are power outages. In addition, the Kharkiv metro will not operate for the next few hours.

The Russians also directed kamikaze drones and missiles at the Kyiv region, attacking a critical infrastructure facility. Emergency services are extinguishing the fire there. There is no information about the injured or the dead.

DTEK reported that Russia struck two thermal power plants, but did not specify in which region. The power engineers began to eliminate the consequences and restore the operation of the damaged equipment.

Also, MiG-31K fighters attacked the city of Stryi in the Lviv region with Kinzhal missiles. Monitoring groups wrote that there were eight missiles.

Russian strategic aviation also launched Kh-101 cruise missiles. Explosions were heard in the Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Volyn regions. Shahed drones supported the attack.

According to Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, Russian invaders attacked generation facilities and transmission systems in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Kyiv regions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces added that air defence forces shot down 37 out of 40 launched drones. Information about the downed missiles is still being clarified.

Previous attacks by the Russian Federation on the Ukrainian energy industry

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the most significant combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv.

The occupiers launched more than 60 drones and almost 90 missiles of various types across Ukraine.

The occupiers hit the Dnipro HPP, among other things, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 was critically damaged.

On the night of March 29, Russia carried out a large-scale missile airstrike on the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine. The Air Forcereported that the enemy used 99 missiles and drones . Then it damaged the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.

The occupiers also targeted the Kaniv and Dnister hydropower plants located in the Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.