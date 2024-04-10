SSU publishes footage of Russian air defence system destruction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
AFU
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a batch of Russian air defense systems at the front in a week.

What is known about the destruction of enemy air defence systems

SBU fighters destroyed a batch of Russian air defence systems at the front in a week.

They added to their account:

▪️ 2 BUK air defence systems of various modifications and one BUK air defence system target detection station

▪️ 2 SAM "TOR-M2"

▪️ "Strela-10" air defence system

▪️ "Tunguska"

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate the Russian military. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 449,250 soldiers.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 850 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 7,110 (+23) units,

  • armoured combat vehicles — 13,620 (+45) units,

  • artillery systems — 11,386 (+30) units,

  • MLRS − 1,039 (+0) units,

  • air defence systems — 753 (+2) units,

  • aircraft — 347 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 325 (+0) units,

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 9,033 (+37) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2,065 (+0) units,

  • warships/boats — 26 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 15,181 (+71) units,

  • special equipment — 1,868 (+1) units.

