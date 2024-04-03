Ukraine's DTEK power generation company claims of losing 80% capacity due to Russian strikes

DTEK Group (Donbas Fuel and Energy Company — ed.) lost 80% of its generating capacity after Russia's attacks on Ukraine, which took place on March 22 and 29.

DTEK claims severe damage after the strikes of the Russian Federation

This is what one of the thermal power plants of DTEK looks like from the inside after the large-scale attacks of the enemy on March 22 and 29, says the post under the video.

As the press service of the DTEK Group notes, 5 out of 6 of their TPPs are seriously damaged.

The situation is extremely difficult... — reports the company.

As mentioned earlier, as early as March 25, Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko reported that due to Russia's large-scale attack on the Ukrainian energy system on March 22, the DTEK group lost about half of its generating capacity.

(Russians — ed.) affected several types of generating capacity, a large number of thermal power plants were affected, and a hydrogen generating facility was affected. The second part is that the enemy hit a lot of Ukrenergo network nodes, transformers, etc. This attack simultaneously destroys the system's ability to transmit electricity and underestimates our generation capabilities, he explained.

What is known about the consequences of large-scale lousy weather in the Kyiv region

As of the morning of April 3, DTEK energy workers managed to:

restore the operation of 125 lines

restore light to 113,000 families in 276 settlements.

The company draws attention to the fact that the most serious damage caused by bad weather was recorded in the northern part of the Kyiv region.

Strong gusts of wind caused a massive fall of building structures, trees and dry branches on power lines.