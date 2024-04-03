Ukraine's DTEK power generation company claims of losing 80% capacity due to Russian strikes

DTEK Group (Donbas Fuel and Energy Company — ed.) lost 80% of its generating capacity after Russia's attacks on Ukraine, which took place on March 22 and 29.
DTEK claims severe damage after the strikes of the Russian Federation
As the press service of the DTEK Group notes, 5 out of 6 of their TPPs are seriously damaged.
As mentioned earlier, as early as March 25, Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko reported that due to Russia's large-scale attack on the Ukrainian energy system on March 22, the DTEK group lost about half of its generating capacity.
What is known about the consequences of large-scale lousy weather in the Kyiv region
As of the morning of April 3, DTEK energy workers managed to:
restore the operation of 125 lines
restore light to 113,000 families in 276 settlements.
The company draws attention to the fact that the most serious damage caused by bad weather was recorded in the northern part of the Kyiv region.
Strong gusts of wind caused a massive fall of building structures, trees and dry branches on power lines.
On April 3, according to forecasters, strong gusts of wind are possible again. We are preparing in an intensified mode to eliminate accidents in case of their occurrence.
