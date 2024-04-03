A powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan: four dead, over 50 injured

In Taiwan, the strongest earthquake in 25 years, with a magnitude of 7.5, struck the island's east coast. According to various sources, the number of dead varies from 1 to 4, and more than 50 are injured.

What is known about the earthquake in Taiwan

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at 07:58 a.m. local time, 18 km south of Hualien City and at a depth of 34.8 km. This was followed by several strong aftershocks that were felt across the island, including in Taipei.

People were trapped in destroyed homes in Hualien County, thousands of homes were left without power, and the main highway along the east coast was closed to traffic due to landslides and rockfalls.

A Multistory Commercial and Apartment Building on the Corner of Congquing and Zhongshan Road has Partially Collapsed in the East Taiwanese City of Hualien as a result of this morning’s 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake. pic.twitter.com/zC1nkJPWO0 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 3, 2024

Local media reported that three tourists were killed in landslides in Taroko National Park, located near the epicentre of the earthquake.

In Hualian County, a five-story building suffered significant damage, with its first floor collapsing and the rest leaning at a 45-degree angle. In Taipei, the capital, roof tiles have fallen from old buildings and some new office complexes. Schools evacuated students to sports fields and provided them with protective helmets.

BREAKING: At least four dead in Taiwan after strongest quake in nearly 25 years, fire agency says https://t.co/yOk39XDgzC — The Associated Press (@AP) April 3, 2024

Trains were suspended on the island of 23 million people, as well as the underground in Taipei, where a newly built overland line partially broke. Traffic along the east coast has virtually come to a standstill due to landslides and falling debris in tunnels and highways in mountainous terrain.

Terrifying scene on the Taipei Metro during the Taiwan earthquake. #earthquake japan pic.twitter.com/YzxBPNc1s2 — Aliyana G (@Aliyana567) April 3, 2024

A representative of the Central Weather Administration of Taiwan warned that strong shocks with a magnitude of up to 7 points are expected by the end of the week.

Due to the earthquake on the Japanese and Philippine islands, a tsunami threat was announced. Japan has advised residents of the coastal zone of southern Okinawa Prefecture to evacuate, as a tsunami of up to 3 meters is expected soon.

What is known about the earthquake in Japan

On January 1, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake occurred on the coast of the Sea of Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency then issued a warning for the rest of the west coast of Honshu. According to the conclusions of specialists, waves up to 5 meters high were headed towards the town of Noto in Ishikawa, which became the earthquake's epicentre.

Separate earthquakes, not necessarily related to each other, were also recorded in different parts of Japan.

According to available information, at least four people died as a result of the earthquakes. One of the dead is an older man who was hit by a building collapse.