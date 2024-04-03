Air defence destroys all Russian drones overnight
Air defence destroys all Russian drones overnight

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian drone
Читати українською

On the night of April 3, Russia again launched UAVs and missiles at peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on April 3

According to the Air Force, on the night of April 3, 2024, Russia struck the Donetsk region with three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

In addition, the enemy launched four Shahed-136/131 drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region of the Russian Federation.

"Shahedy" were destroyed by units of mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions. Together to victory! says the Air Force statement.

Russian missile attack on the Dnipro. Final details

On April 2, around 17:00, Russian troops launched another missile attack on the Dnipro.

One of the educational institutions was attacked by the enemy.

Fortunately, all the children were in the shelter at the time of the impact, which saved the health and, perhaps, the lives of boys and girls. Thank you, teachers, for your work and for your concerted actions.

Sergey Lysak

Sergey Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

According to the latest information, at least 18 people were injured.

Among the 12 hospitalised, five are children.

Doctors now assess their condition as moderate. However, they say, everything will be fine, added Lysak.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reacted to the enemy's attack.

Rescue operations are currently underway in the Dnipro after a Russian missile attack. In particular, the buildings of the college and kindergarten were damaged. All services are on site. And I thank all the first responders who go to the places of impact to help people as quickly as possible. This is the most important thing, said the president.

