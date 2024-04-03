Air defence destroys all Russian drones overnight

On the night of April 3, Russia again launched UAVs and missiles at peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine.
What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on April 3
According to the Air Force, on the night of April 3, 2024, Russia struck the Donetsk region with three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.
In addition, the enemy launched four Shahed-136/131 drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region of the Russian Federation.
Russian missile attack on the Dnipro. Final details
On April 2, around 17:00, Russian troops launched another missile attack on the Dnipro.
One of the educational institutions was attacked by the enemy.
According to the latest information, at least 18 people were injured.
Among the 12 hospitalised, five are children.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reacted to the enemy's attack.
