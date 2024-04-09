AFU posts footage of Russian army's disgrace with armoured tank on battlefield
AFU posts footage of Russian army's disgrace with armoured tank on battlefield

Russian tank
Читати українською
Source:  Forbes

Ukrainian drones at the front have proven to be so effective that the Russian occupiers are resorting to radical measures to somehow protect themselves from them. So, Russian soldiers turned some of their tanks into "flying elephants" and "turtles".

How Russia decided to change its tanks

During one of the battles on the front, the Ukrainian defenders noticed a strange object moving in their direction. He looked like a giant turtle.

As it became clear later, the Russians built a protective shell for the tank to protect it from Ukrainian drones.

As noted by Forbes, this idea is not new.

Over a hundred years ago, the British engineer William Tritton designed a new type of tank to protect the crew from artillery.

Tritton's tank "Flying Elephant" was, in fact, a heavy tractor, equipped with guns and wrapped in a steel coating up to 7.5 cm thick. The armor covered the chassis, guns and all the hatches, the journalists say.

For the first time, the Russian "flying elephant" was spotted by the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasnohorivka area.

Russian modified tank
Russian modified tank (Photo: screenshot)

Why the turtle tank will not save the Russians from Ukrainian drones

According to Forbes, the new efforts of the Russian occupiers were useless and would not help them minimize losses in equipment and personnel.

Journalists jokingly call it a "tragic modification".

What is especially tragic about this strange modification is that this particular additional armor will not work, except to block the rotation of the turret and — due to its obvious weight and size — seriously hinder the mobility of the tank, — the media article says.

Journalists also predict that Ukrainian FPV drones will fly more maneuverably under the outer edge of the roof armour.

According to them, the drone operator will be able to perform such a manoeuvre.

Similar operations were already implemented near Berdychi. Three Russian occupiers hid under an immobilised Russian tank from a Ukrainian drone. The operator of the drone launched it into the narrow space under the tank and between its protectors, destroying the occupants.

