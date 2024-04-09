AFU posts footage of Russian army's disgrace with armoured tank on battlefield

Ukrainian drones at the front have proven to be so effective that the Russian occupiers are resorting to radical measures to somehow protect themselves from them. So, Russian soldiers turned some of their tanks into "flying elephants" and "turtles".
How Russia decided to change its tanks
During one of the battles on the front, the Ukrainian defenders noticed a strange object moving in their direction. He looked like a giant turtle.
As it became clear later, the Russians built a protective shell for the tank to protect it from Ukrainian drones.
As noted by Forbes, this idea is not new.
Over a hundred years ago, the British engineer William Tritton designed a new type of tank to protect the crew from artillery.
For the first time, the Russian "flying elephant" was spotted by the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasnohorivka area.
Why the turtle tank will not save the Russians from Ukrainian drones
According to Forbes, the new efforts of the Russian occupiers were useless and would not help them minimize losses in equipment and personnel.
Journalists jokingly call it a "tragic modification".
Journalists also predict that Ukrainian FPV drones will fly more maneuverably under the outer edge of the roof armour.
According to them, the drone operator will be able to perform such a manoeuvre.
Similar operations were already implemented near Berdychi. Three Russian occupiers hid under an immobilised Russian tank from a Ukrainian drone. The operator of the drone launched it into the narrow space under the tank and between its protectors, destroying the occupants.
