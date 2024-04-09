The United States announced the advance of the Armed Forces in the Avdiivka area

Despite the difficult situation in the Avdiivka direction, the Ukrainian soldiers manage to move forward, and not just hold back the advance of the Russian army.

AFU recaptured some positions in the Avdiivka area

American analysts draw attention to the fact that the entire front line from Donetsk to the border zone of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia region "became more active" recently.

According to the ISW team's data, the Russian invaders first advanced to the forest strip and area near Novokalynove, which was a small building on the southeastern edge of the settlement.

However, the Ukrainian defenders successfully managed to counterattack the same forest massif east of Novokalynovoy.

The soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled the wind barrier, pushing back the Russian soldiers a little to the east and to the side of the administrative borders of Novokalynovo.

Despite loud claims by Russian military commanders that their army had advanced in the area of Berdychiv and Vodyanyi, ISW found no evidence for this claim.

What else is known about the situation at the front

According to the data of American analysts, the Russian invaders advanced to the southwest of Donetsk.

Geolocation footage showed a Russian mechanized offensive numbering about a platoon.

In addition, it is reported that the enemy is advancing in the field north of Novomykhailivka (southwest of Donetsk).