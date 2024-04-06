AFU destroyed more than 200 pieces of equipment of the Russian army

On April 5, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 790 soldiers of the Russian Federation, as well as hundreds of units of various enemy equipment.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 6, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.06.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 446,690 (+790) people,

tanks — 7057 (+24) units,

armored combat vehicles — 13,497 (+38) units,

artillery systems — 11,262 (+41) units,

RSZV — 1032 (+3) units,

air defense equipment — 749 (+2) units,

aircraft — 347 (+0) units,

helicopters — 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 8895 (+48),

cruise missiles — 2060 (+1),

ships/boats — 26 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 14,992 (+70) units,

special equipment - 1854 (+5)

What is known about the situation at the front on April 5-6

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 80 combat clashes took place during the past 24 hours.

In total, the Russian army carried out 14 missile and 107 air strikes, as well as carried out 137 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

On the Lymanskyi direction, the soldiers of the Armed Forces managed to repulse 3 enemy attacks, and on the Bakhmutskyi — 16.

A difficult situation persists in the Avdiiv region, where they repelled 22 Ukrainian attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Umanske, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Yasnobrodivka, and Semenivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, In the Orihivskyi direction, during the past day, the enemy, with the support of aviation, made 1 unsuccessful attempt to attack the positions of our troops in district of Staromayorske settlement, Donetsk region. Share

In the Kherson Region, the enemy launched 16 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces soldiers.

What is known about the new successes of the Armed Forces at the front

On April 5, Ukrainian aviation struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.