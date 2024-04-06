AFU destroyed more than 200 pieces of equipment of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

AFU destroyed more than 200 pieces of equipment of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Читати українською

On April 5, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 790 soldiers of the Russian Federation, as well as hundreds of units of various enemy equipment.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 6, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.06.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 446,690 (+790) people,

  • tanks — 7057 (+24) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 13,497 (+38) units,

  • artillery systems — 11,262 (+41) units,

  • RSZV — 1032 (+3) units,

  • air defense equipment — 749 (+2) units,

  • aircraft — 347 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 325 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 8895 (+48),

  • cruise missiles — 2060 (+1),

  • ships/boats — 26 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 14,992 (+70) units,

  • special equipment - 1854 (+5)

What is known about the situation at the front on April 5-6

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 80 combat clashes took place during the past 24 hours.

In total, the Russian army carried out 14 missile and 107 air strikes, as well as carried out 137 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

On the Lymanskyi direction, the soldiers of the Armed Forces managed to repulse 3 enemy attacks, and on the Bakhmutskyi — 16.

A difficult situation persists in the Avdiiv region, where they repelled 22 Ukrainian attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Umanske, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Yasnobrodivka, and Semenivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, In the Orihivskyi direction, during the past day, the enemy, with the support of aviation, made 1 unsuccessful attempt to attack the positions of our troops in district of Staromayorske settlement, Donetsk region.

In the Kherson Region, the enemy launched 16 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces soldiers.

What is known about the new successes of the Armed Forces at the front

On April 5, Ukrainian aviation struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.

Units of missile forces damaged 2 air defense means, 5 artillery means, 1 control point, 1 UAV control point, 3 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment and 1 other important enemy object.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia increases use of chemical attacks more frequently in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Grenade
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff Latest: AFU repels 14 attacks of Russia's army in a day on Kherson region's left bank
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?