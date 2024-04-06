Russia increases use of chemical attacks more frequently in Ukraine

In March 2024, mobile groups of the forces and means of support groups and other units of the Defence Forces recorded 371 cases of enemy use of ammunition containing dangerous chemical substances, which is 90 more cases than in the previous period.

The Russian Army is scaling up the use of weapons with poisonous substances against AFU

The use of dangerous chemicals by the Russian army has become systematic, and the trend of use is only increasing.

The AFU General Staff reported on Arp.5.

The General Staff noted that "the main delivery method is using unmanned aerial vehicles, mainly with K-51 and RG-VO grenade launchers."

In total, the Defence Forces of Ukraine for the period from February 2023 to March 2024 recorded 1,412 cases of use by the Russian Federation of ammunition equipped with dangerous chemical substances.

The adversary continues to use munitions containing dangerous chemical substances, in violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling, Use and Destruction of Chemical Weapons, as well as the laws and customs of war.

The Russians have doubled their release of chemical munitions

The enemy has doubled its chemical munitions drops from Mavic drones since February.

This practice (use of ammunition with chemical substance — ed.) by the enemy is observed every day. Over the course of yesterday, five drops of ammunition containing a chemical substance with a tear-inducing suffocating effect were recorded. The total number of such resets is constantly increasing. Compared to last month, their use has almost doubled, said OSTG "Tavria" speaker, Capt. Dmytro Lykhovii. Share

According to Lykhovii, to counteract Mavic - drones that drop chemical ammunition, means of radio-electronic warfare are needed.