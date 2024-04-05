General Staff Latest: AFU repels 14 attacks of Russia's army in a day on Kherson region's left bank

Units of the AFU missile forces damaged one control point, two air defence means, one artillery means, one UAV control point, and two areas of concentration of Russian army weapons and military equipment.

What is happening in different parts of the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces provided operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on 04/05/2024.

During the day, 72 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched ten missiles and 67 air strikes and carried out 97 MLRS rounds at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks in the Terny settlement of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled more than ten attacks in the areas of Andriivka, Zelenopillia, Klishchiivka, and Ivanivske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 18 attacks in the Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Pervomayske settlements of the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivske direction, the Defense Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georhiivka, Kostyantynivka, and Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops ten times.

During the day, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to attack the positions of our troops in the Staromayorske, Donetsk region, in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out 14 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Krynky in the Kherson region during the day.

New AFU's successes in the war against the Russian army

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.

Units of missile forces damaged one control point, two anti-aircraft defence means, one artillery means, 1 UAV control point and two areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the enemy.