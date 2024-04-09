General Staff Latest: AFU eliminates over 800 Russian soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 23 tanks in a day

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate the Russian military. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 449,250 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 850 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 7,110 (+23) units,

armoured combat vehicles — 13,620 (+45) units,

artillery systems — 11,386 (+30) units,

MLRS − 1,039 (+0) units,

anti-aircraft warfare systems — 753 (+2) units,

aircraft — 347 (+0) units,

helicopters — 325 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level — 9,033 (+37) units,

cruise missiles — 2,065 (+0) units,

warships/boats — 26 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 15,181 (+71) units,

special equipment — 1,868 (+1) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front?

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces struck four anti-aircraft missile complexes and seven areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces damaged one anti-aircraft defence device, two EW stations and two enemy personnel concentration areas.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 14 attacks in the areas of settlements of Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Stupochki of the Donetsk region, the General Staff notes. Share