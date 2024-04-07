According to the information of the General Staff, during the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 67 times and inflicted numerous losses in personnel and military equipment on the Russian occupiers.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine

It is noted that during the day, the enemy fired 6 rockets at Ukraine, carried out 72 airstrikes and carried out 39 attacks with multiple rocket launchers on the positions of the Armed Forces and objects of civil and strategic infrastructure.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

What is known about the situation in certain areas of the front

On the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, attacks populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions, but carried out an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Berestov, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 2 enemy attacks in the area of Terna settlement of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out 26 attacks in the areas of settlements of Bilogorivka, Luhansk region; Viymka, Fedorivka, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Avdiivsk direction, our defenders repelled 5 attacks in the areas of Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Netaylovye settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Pobyeda, and Novomykhailivka settlements, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 17 times.

In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 2 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the districts of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region, and Robotyny, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to dislodge our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the day, the enemy carried out 8 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 1 command post, 3 anti-aircraft missile complexes, 1 communication tower and 13 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces damaged 1 anti-aircraft missile complex, 1 UAV control point, 1 artillery system, 3 areas of concentration of enemy weapons and military equipment.