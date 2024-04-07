The AFU eliminated more than 800 Russian soldiers, 17 tanks and 54 artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 820 Russian occupiers during the day, and thus the total losses of the enemy in personnel since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to about 447,510 soldiers. In addition, the soldiers of the Armed Forces destroyed another 17 tanks, and 54 artillery systems and BBM of the enemy.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.07.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 447,510 (+820) persons were liquidated;

  • tanks — 7,074 (+17) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 13,551 (+54) units;

  • artillery systems — 11,316 (+54) units;

  • RSZV — 1036 (+4) units;

  • air defense equipment — 749 units;

  • aircraft — 347 units;

  • helicopters — 325 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 8956 (+61) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,064 (+4) units;

  • ships/boats — 26 units;

  • submarines - 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 15,071 (+79) units;

  • special equipment — 1,864 (+10) units.

The situation at the front

In total, the enemy launched 10 missile and 88 air strikes, fired 71 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

At night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine again, using 17 "Shahed" type UAVs for this. All attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.

Units of the missile forces damaged 2 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 1 control point of the UAV, 1 artillery system and 1 EW station of the enemy.

