Marines destroyed the Russian SuperCam reconnaissance drone on the front. The anti-aircraft fighters showed a video of combat operations.

The Armed Forces destroyed the Russian SuperCam reconnaissance drone

The defenders do not specify in which direction it happened. Mykolaiv anti-aircraft marines destroyed the Russian reconnaissance drone SuperCam.

After a successful hit, the enemy drone burst into flames right in the air.

Losses of Russian troops

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation hides the losses of the occupation troops in Ukraine. At the same time, Putin's regime constantly lies about the losses of Ukrainian forces.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces reports that Russia has already lost more than 447,000 soldiers in the war. Only in the last day, our soldiers eliminated 820 Russians.

British intelligence reported that Russia recruits about 30,000 new soldiers to the army every month. This allows it to continue waging a war of aggression against Ukraine.

At the same time, the Russian opposition mass media stated that with the beginning of the offensive of the Russian Federation at the front, the losses of the occupying forces increased significantly.