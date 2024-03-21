AFU liquidates company commander of Russian special forces and several lieutenants

The Ukrainian military eliminated the commander of the special forces company of the Russian army, as well as the deputy head of the military training center.

The Ukrainian army liquidated nine Russian military personnel

According to Ukrainian army officer Anatoliy Shtefan, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation liquidated nine military service members of the Russian Federation. Including:

Colonel Slyusar Vadim, Deputy Head of the Military Training Center at St. Petersburg State Technical University;

lieutenant colonel Dmytry Vostrov;

Major Pankratov Edgar, commander of the Air Assault Artillery Division;

commander of the special forces company, senior lieutenant Semochkin Nikita;

company commander, Senior Lieutenant Popov Nikolai;

Lieutenant Maxim Frolov;

the commander of the anti-aircraft missile platoon, Major Oleg Grinev;

assault platoon commander Junior Lieutenant Ruslan Ummatov;

Lieutenant Igor Petrenko.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army on March 21

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 840 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 6,832 (+4) units,

armoured personnel vehicles — 13,074 (+16) units,

artillery systems — 10,740 (+26) units,

MLRS − 1,018 (+1) units,

anti-aircraft warfare systems — 721 (+0) units,

aircraft — 347 (+0) units,

helicopters — 325 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level — 8,365 (+10) units,

cruise missiles — 1,922 (+0) units,

warships/boats — 26 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 14,242 (+44) units,

special equipment — 1741 (+3) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

During the day, the Defence Forces' aviation struck ten areas of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment concentration.