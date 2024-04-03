General Staff Latest: AFU eliminates over 700 Russian soldiers, 11 tanks and 30 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate the Russian military. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 444,370 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 710 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 7009 (+11) units,

armoured personnel carriers — 13,368 (+18) units,

artillery systems — 11142 (+30) units,

MLRS — 1025 (+2) units,

anti-aircraft warfare systems — 745 (+1) units,

aircraft — 347 (+0) units,

helicopters — 325 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level — 8796 (+17),

cruise missiles — 2059 (+1),

warships/boats — 26 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 14,813 (+30) units,

special equipment — 1838 (+6).

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front?

During the past day, the Air Force struck one anti-aircraft warfare system and 13 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Units of the AFU missile forces damaged six areas of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration, eight artillery systems, one anti-tank weapon and one MLRS.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 14 attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske, Pervomaiske and Nevelske of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines, — the General Staff notes.