AFU posts video of bridge destruction near Bakhmut, using kamikaze robot
Читати українською

Ukrainian soldiers blew up an important bridge near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region with the help of a kamikaze robot. This complicated the logistics of the Russians.

The Ratel S ground-based kamikaze robot is working, says the message of the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to him, the defenders blew up a bridge in the village of Ivanivske, Donetsk region, which significantly complicated the logistics of the Russians.

Fedorov added that Ratel S is a ground robot from Brave1 developers. The military uses it as a mobile warhead that carries anti-tank mines or a combat module. According to the minister, it works remotely so that the operator can blow up an enemy tank or dugout from a safe place.

The situation at the front

The AFU General Staff reported today that the Ukrainian military repelled 18 enemy attacks in the Bakhmut direction, held their positions and repelled the assaults of the occupying forces in the Kherson direction.

The Russian troops hit Ukraine tonight, April 2, with Shaheds and a missile. Air defence forces shot down nine enemy drones.

