SSU detains Russian agent for spying on AFU planes near Kryvyi Rih

The Security Service of Ukraine ( SSU) detained another member of the FSB agent network, which was exposed at the beginning of this year. A woman spied on warplanes of the Armed Forces near Kryvyi Rih.

The SSU detained a Russian agent

The SSU reminds that at the beginning of the year, five Russian agents were detained in the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions. Among them are an engineer of a defence plant and an official of the city council in Donetsk region, who tracked the geolocations of the Armed Forces in the front-line territories.

Now, the law enforcement officers detained the sixth suspect. She tried to identify military airfields and Ukrainian air defence bases near Kryvyi Rih.

It also monitored the flight directions of the combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

SSU reports that if the attacker found "required" objects, they should have recorded their geolocations on electronic maps and "reported" them to the FSB.

The Russians planned to use the received information to prepare airstrikes on "targets" using missile weapons and Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

The Russian agency faces life imprisonment

SSU reports that it promptly exposed the Russian agent, documented her criminal activities and detained her.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a local resident, an ideological supporter of ruscism.

She came to the attention of the FSB in October 2023, and the woman came through her friend — another member of the enemy group, who is currently in custody.

The traitor went into the area to monitor combat aviation and air defense of the Armed Forces. It also tried to identify and covertly record military infrastructure.

She communicated with an FSB staff member through messenger. SSU has already established his Identity.

During the search of the detainee's house, a mobile phone with evidence of her correspondence with the aggressor was seized.

She was informed of the suspicion under Chapter 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The woman is in custody. She faces life imprisonment.