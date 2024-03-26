SSU detains two FSB agents in Poltava region for attempting to blow up railway track
SSU detains two FSB agents in Poltava region for attempting to blow up railway track

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) employees detained two FSB agents who tried to blow up a section of the railway line in the Poltava region, which connects the central and eastern regions of Ukraine.

Detention of FSB agents in Poltava region

The SSU reported that agents of the Russian Federation planted an improvised explosive device near the track and the power supply system of the rolling stock.

Next, the attackers planned to set off the explosives using a remote control.

But the accused did not have time to do this, as they were detained by SSU officers right at the scene.

SSU notes that in the event of the detonation, the occupiers hoped to disrupt the logistical routes for supplying weapons, ammunition, and fuel for the Armed Forces.

What threatens the detained FSB agents

Law enforcement officers seized mobile phones from the detainees, from which they coordinated criminal actions with their Russian supervisor, a staff member of the 5th FSB service. His identity has already been established.

The curator tasked the agents with sabotaging the railroad during the massive Russian air attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine on March 21-22 this year.

According to the investigation, residents of Kyiv and Kharkiv regions turned out to be enemy accomplices.

So far, the Security Service investigators have notified both detainees of the suspicion under Chapter 2 of Art. 28 and Chapter 2 of Art. 113 (sabotage committed under martial law by a prior conspiracy by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The suspects are in custody. They face life imprisonment.

