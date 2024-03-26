Russian court in Moscow "arrests" SSU chief Maliuk in absentia
Russian court in Moscow "arrests" SSU chief Maliuk in absentia

Maliuk
Source:  online.ua

On Tuesday, March 26, a court in Moscow arrested in absentia the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Vasyl Maliuk, in the case of "terrorism".

What is known about the absentee "arrest" of Vasyl Malyuk

Russian media writes that Maliuk is accused in absentia under the article on the terrorist attack (part 3 of article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

The message states that it is allegedly about the organisation of the explosion of a truck on the Crimean Bridge in 2022.

The occupiers reported that he was in danger of being taken into custody from the moment he appeared in Russia.

The request of the investigative bodies to choose a preventive measure against Malyuk V.V., accused under section "b" of Chapter 3 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act), declared in the Basmanny court.

What is known about the problems with the work of the Kerch bridge

The SSU chief Vasyl Maliuk, during a press conference with Ukrainian journalists as part of the forum "Ukraine. The year 2024", recalled that during 2023, Ukraine successfully hit the Kerch bridge illegally built by Russia at least twice.

The Crimean bridge is not fully functional even now. The enemy can't move weapons and equipment on it. We hit it twice successfully. We will continue to work, but we will not revealing the cards, said Malyuk.

The SSU chief noted that shortly and in the future, many unpleasant surprises await the aggressor country of the Russian Federation in the air, at sea, and on land.

A lot of interesting things lie ahead, but, for obvious reasons, I cannot disclose any details, as I remain a classic intelligence officer, explains Maliuk.

The SSU chief also noted that recently, due to strikes on key oil refineries on the territory of the Russian Federation, Ukraine managed to significantly reduce the export of oil products from the aggressor country.

Today, we have many trophies and drone work is divided into several zones: this is the front line and 20 km deep, 20-40 km, 40-120 km, and 120 km +. All of you are witnesses of how many enemy objects have been hit, explains Maliuk.

Maliuk noted that thanks to the work of the Ukrainian special services, it was possible to reduce the export of oil products from Russia by a third.

55% of their military budget is foreign exchange earnings from the export of oil products. These are our legitimate goals, says Maliuk.

